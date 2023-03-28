Collapsed bridges limiting movement in flood-hit Port St Johns

On 23 March 2023, a heavy rainfall leading to flooding in the Port St. Johns area left residents displaced.

PORT ST JOHNS - The OR Tambo District Municipality said that most bridges in a number of villages in Port St Johns had collapsed, hampering people's movements from one village to another.

The municipality said that at least 18 bridges in the Eastern Cape town had totally been destroyed by last week's heavy rains.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the town later on Tuesday to see first-hand the devastation caused by the flash floods.

Municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwana said that learners from affected villages were also missing out on crucial teaching and learning time.

"We have sent a request to parents to keep their children at home because we don't want to have them crossing those flooded streams and rivers at this stage."

Macingwana said that the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd was assisting with fixing damaged roads in the town.

"The infrastructure has been severely affected. There are also local businesses here, including a doctor's surgery, that was flooded, which means even people that need those services need to wait for a week or two while the surgery is picking the pieces and restoring the facility for them to be able to use it again."