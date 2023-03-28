Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Judge Nathan Erasmus ordered for Zandile Mafe to be admitted for psychiatric evaluation in Makhanda for 30 days after he allegedly set the National Assembly Chamber on fire in January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, was on Tuesday referred to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for psychiatric evaluation.

Mafe has made another pre-trial appearance at the Western Cape High Court.

The 51-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism for allegedly setting alight Parliament's National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

Presiding judge Nathan Erasmus ordered that suspected Parliament arsonist Mafe be admitted to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for 30 days.

The panel that will evaluate Mafe will assess whether he is mentally fit to understand the court proceedings.

The experts are also going to determine what his state of mind was at the time he allegedly committed the offence.

Pre-trial proceedings are set to continue to 8 May.