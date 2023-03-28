Advocacy groups keep watchful eye on DBE's commitment to stem out pit toilets

The department committed to eradicate them by 2025, extending its commitment by two years following numerous missed deadlines.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy groups said that the commitment made by the Department of Basic Education to eradicate pit latrines by 2025 should be followed by monitoring to make sure it happened.

The department announced at the weekend that it extended its deadline to get rid of the pit toilets by another two years.

This followed multiple deadlines that were missed, with the latest being the end of February.

Four-year-old Langalam Viki was the latest victim to be found dead in a pit toilet at a school in Eastern Cape.

Equal Education's Itumeleng Motlhabane said that the department should pay close attention to the spending habits of the different provinces.

“As we’ve seen in provinces like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo when money was returned to Treasury because it was unspent and redirected to the urban province.

“So, as Equal Education we continue to say that these commitments must not just be announcements, but they must be accompanied with the real and actionable steps.”

At the same time, Section27 senior attorney Demichelle Petherbridge said they would closely monitor the issue over the next two years.

“What a province needs is a clear plan to give the government direction how to remove pit latrines and in terms of urgent action, nationally, the government needs a deliberate national plan that it budgets for.”