‘We have to start afresh’: Port St Johns community left destitute after floods

Families who were displaced by Thursday’s destructive floods spent the weekend cleaning up the mess left by the heavy rains.

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape community members in Port St Johns were left destitute, following destructive floods.

Displaced families spent their weekend cleaning up the muddy mess.

The heavy flooding wreaked havoc in the province on Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction. Affected residents said that although the area was not in the best condition to live in, they had nowhere else to go.

“We had heavy downpours on Thursday. It flooded all over the Green Side area. We lost a lot of things and we will have to start afresh.”

Siphelele Khangela who lives in the affected area said that they were sleeping when the floods started in the evening.



He was also one of those who lost almost everything in the floods.

He took Eyewitness News back to that unfortunate night.

“We were swimming as though we were in a river - it was bad my brother. At night, we first started rescuing the kids and then later came back for the adults.”

Most of the families in the Green Side area lost food items and were appealing for public help.