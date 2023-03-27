Two suspects arrested in connection with Khayelitsha mass shooting

Four men were shot and killed while travelling in a bakkie in Y Block on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in connection with a mass murder in Khayelitsha.

Police believe that the shooting was a retaliation attack following claims of a hijacking hours before.

Five other men were shot and wounded.

The police's Andre Traut said officers recovered three firearms.

"SAPS initiated an intensive investigation and conducted an operation in the area which led to the arrest of the two suspects. While the circumstances surrounding the matter are still under investigation, our detectives are in pursuit of more suspects who were potentially involved in the incident. One of the victims who was injured during the mass shooting was also arrested in hospital for the hijacking case."