Tshwane municipality granted another extension to pass adjustment budget

The city now has until 14 April to pass an adjustment budget or face the possibility of being placed under administration, a process that would transfer the municipality's executive powers to the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - For the second time this year, the Tshwane municipality has been granted an extension by provincial Treasury to pass its adjustment budget.

The municipality has missed its two previous deadlines due to political turmoil in its council, which has left it without a mayor and a mayoral committee since 13 February.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that he was confident that despite the challenges in council, they would meet this deadline.

"The implications of not tabling the adjustment budget are that the city cannot move funds to cover the shortfall on key service delivery areas, such as waste collection, watchmen and rudimentary services, and any expenditure incurred will be unauthorised."