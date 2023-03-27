Mop-up operations under way following Imizamo Yethu fire

The blaze at Cape Town's Hout Bay area started in Madiba Square on Sunday night, with Gift of the Givers saying it affected at least 250 residents.

CAPE TOWN - Mopping-up operations were underway on Monday morning, following a fire in the Hout Bay community of Imizamo Yethu.

It's not yet clear what caused the blaze that started in Madiba Square on Sunday night.

Scores of homes were gutted.

Gift of the Givers teams will be deployed to the fire-stricken community on Monday.

The humanitarian aid organisation's Ali Sablay said at least 250 residents were affected, adding that this number was likely to increase.

“The fire occurred just after 7, last night. All credit is due to the fire department who worked through very difficult conditions to put out this fire… It was a bit too late for disaster management teams to go into the area. The situation was very volatile.”