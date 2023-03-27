Malusi Booi evading WC DA's suspension process

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said that it had tried numerous times to serve Booi with intention to suspend papers but with no luck.

CAPE TOWN - Axed Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, seems to have gone AWOL.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said that it had tried numerous times to serve Booi with intention to suspend papers but with no luck.

The party intends to suspend Booi from all party-political activities.

Booi was fired by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis from his mayoral committee last week amid allegations of fraud and corruption within his department.

The DA in the Western Cape called an emergency meeting last week Thursday following the mayor's decision to fire Booi.

The party's provincial executive decided that the former Mayco member be suspended and gave him 24 hours to tell the party why it should not do so.

However, DA leader in the Western Cape, Tertius Simmers, said that since Thursday, several attempts to serve Booi with the intention to suspend papers had been unsuccessful.

"This despite the fact that during two separate telephone conversations, he was alerted to the need to serve the documents on him, and on one occasion, councillor Booi did not honour a meeting agreed on."

Simmers said that the matter was now with party lawyers for the sheriff of the court to serve the papers.