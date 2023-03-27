Klawer murder: Smit moves up on psychiatric hospital waitlist as case postponed

Daniel Smit, who was arrested in February last year after Jerobejin van Wyk's body parts were found on his property, is now number 28 in the queue at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child murder

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a 13-year-old Klawer boy is moving up on Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital's waiting list.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Smit was arrested in February last year after Jerobejin van Wyk's body parts were found in a drain on his property.

On Monday, the Klawer Magistrates Court heard that Smit was number 28 on the waiting list at Valkenberg, where he is expected to undergo a mental evaluation.

His case has therefore been postponed to 26 April.

It was initially alleged last year that Van Wyk was killed after he and a friend stole mangoes off a tree in the accused's garden.

But two days later, parts of the boy's body were found in a drain on Smit's property.

In December last year, more human remains later identified as belonging to Van Wyk were found in an oil drum on the same property which had been sold to a new owner.

The man was cleaning his property when he made the grisly discovery.