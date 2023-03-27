Joburg water shortage: disgruntled residents say water is a basic human right

The residents in some areas in the metro experienced the shortage for almost two weeks because of Rand Water infrastructure damages.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Johannesburg who experienced water shortages for nearly two weeks said they were being deprived of a basic human right.

In the past two weeks, taps were left dry in some areas of the city due to infrastructure failures and power cuts from supplier Rand Water.

On Sunday, some Robertsham residents held a silent protest during a media briefing by Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad on the measures the city put in place to address the water crisis.

While Amad briefed the media at the municipal offices in Braamfontein, a group of disgruntled residents walked in and raised a placard written, "water is a basic human right".

They sat in silence, filling up the entire venue as they hoped the mayor and his colleagues would address their plight.



Solly khan, who is a Robertsham resident, said that after listening to Amad he had little faith that this issue would be urgently resolved.

“But to go on for weeks on end and not getting water also creates an inconvenience for those of us that work. I mean, we can’t be going around looking for water tankers and jojos for our needs.”

But Amad said he heard the cries of the residents and was committed to permanently solving this issue.