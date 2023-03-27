Inside EWN roundtable: Are Children's rights ignored SA?

A panel discussion into how children are being denied access to their rights due to lack of clean and safe sanitation in schools and more

JOHANNESBURG - Weeks after South Africa marked Human Rights Day, Inside EWN roundtable took a closer look at the the Basic Education Department after it committed to eradicating pit toilets in schools by 2025.

The department made the same commitment to fulfil Children's rights in schools in 2013. The department adopted the minimum uniform norms and standards for public school infrastructure - which banned pit toilets at schools.

Years later, most children especially in rural schools do not have access to safe ablution facilities.

In a recent incident, four-year-old girl Langalam Viki drowned in pit toilet at primary school in the Eastern Cape.

South African Democratic Teachers Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said that they are going to hold the department to account to fulfil its plans.

"It cannot be allowed that children continue to use pit toilets currently as it is a violation of children's rights and dignity to be subjected to this situation. In most rural areas you find that other children resort to using the bush trying to avoid the pit toilets."

While most may debate that much as the Basic Education Department is failing to provide equal infrastructure in schools, it has succeeded to provide poor children with nutritious meals.

Meanwhile, Save the Children SA programme director Marumo Sekgobela said: "We need to make sure that every household that children live in are food secure, to make sure that every child in their home has basic nutritious meals."

Eastern Cape head of Equal Education Itumeleng Motlhabane - who was also part of the discussion - said that we need to be careful of a reactive government that provides plans as a counter effect as opposed to being proactive.

“You should remember that in 2018 the body of five-year-old Lumka Mketwa was found lying in a pit toilet at Luna Primary School and government made promises which were not fulfilled. Equal Education believes that the department is not doing enough to eradicate poor infrastructure in schools.”

Motlhabane also added that the department should employ the right people with the political will to help children access their rights especially in schools.



Listen to the full conversation below.