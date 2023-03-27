Health worker unions march to highlight problems within Gauteng Health Dept

Health workers' unions Haitu and Illawu joined forces on Monday by marching in the Johannesburg CBD, calling for government to urgently intervene on employment issues in the province's public hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Gauteng health workers' unions took to the streets in protest, calling for the employment of more nurses and other critical staff in hospitals.

They were marching to the provincial Department of Health’s office and at the premier's door in the Johannesburg CBD.

Monday's demonstrations came three weeks after a National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike that had a knock-on effect on the province's health services.

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) and the Independent Liberation & Allied Workers Union (Ilawu) on Monday joined forces to launch a call for urgent intervention on the state of the Gauteng Health Department.

Workers affiliated with the two unions gathered in their numbers and will be taking their list of grievances to the office of the Gauteng premier.

Haitu’s president, Rich Sicina, accused the Health Department of blatantly ignoring the issues faced by nurses at public hospitals.

“All we are trying to highlight and make noise is that the public health care system is falling apart.”

He said the fact that this was not the first protest action that was led by a health union should signal that the issues at public hospitals needed serious attention.