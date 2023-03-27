FFC staff allegations of power & sexual abuse land on Parly Speaker’s desk

Financial and Fiscal Commission staff members are alleging the appointment of the independent body's acting CEO was not above board, and that his conduct was improper.

CAPE TOWN - The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), an independent constitutional body set up to advise Parliament and government on money and budgetary matters, has been thrown into scandal by its employees, who have blown the lid on alleged governance irregularities and sexual harassment within the organisation.

In a detailed complaint to Parliament, the FFC painted a picture of an uncaring chairperson, and an acting CEO who has made unilateral decisions that do not accord with proper governance of the institution.

READ:

Staff said head of research, Chen-Wei Tseng, was improperly appointed as the acting CEO, and that he held multiple positions within the organisation.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

In an exit interview by a former intern, which has been attached to the complaint to Parliament, sexual harassment allegations are also levelled against Tseng.

Staff accuse chairperson Nombeko Mbava of turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse and improper conduct.

Approached for comment, the FFC referred Eyewitness News to a statement in which it referred to the complainants as disgruntled, and of being resistant to change.

It said the staff adopted a cowardly approach to tarnish the commission’s good name and reputation.

It said they were distributing malicious, unsubstantiated and highly defamatory allegations.

“The modus operandi by the same perpetrators is nothing new at the FFC, as the same tactics were unleashed in the past to obstruct change and innovation,” read the statement issued by the FFC’s head of office, Ansuyah Maharaj Dowra.

However, responding to specific allegations, Mbava denied having prior knowledge of the sexual harassment claims against Tseng.

COMPLAINTS NOT RECEIVED

She said the intern involved, whose name is known to Eyewitness News, never laid charges while working for the organisation.

“I will no doubt investigate the matter, and can assure you that no stone will be left unturned,” said Mbava.

She said the group, who labelled themselves concerned staff members, never approached her office about their complaints.

Staff claimed Maharaj Dowra blocked their attempts to access Mbava. But Mbava denied this as a “hollow and spurious allegation”.

She said she was contactable in a number of ways and on various platforms.

“The information is serious, which will warrant why the staff that were in possession of this information, failed to disclose same to my office, and did not follow protocol. Instead, they choose to sensationalise the matter and hide behind a cloak, hoping it will not be pierced,” said Mbava.

She defended Tseng, saying he performed exceptionally well as an accounting officer, stabilising governance and management at the institution in the wake of the disciplinary processes against suspended CEO, Kay Brown.

Mbava said Tseng uncovered internal control weaknesses, poor performance and non-compliance at the institution, and was met with vicious backlash from staff.

Approached for comment, Tseng said he was fully covered by Mbava’s response and the statement issued by the commission.

Soon after staff submitted claims against him and Mbava to Parliament, the commission issued a tender for a protection professional.

According to the quotation request posted on its website, the individual should have a licence to carry arms and be available to drive the affected official when required.

It is unclear why the commission requires such a service.

MIDRAND OFFICES CLOSE

Staff were also unhappy about the closure of the FFC’s Midrand office and its relocation to the Cape Town office, which will now become its headquarters. They claimed they were not consulted about the offices being merged and that some were served with retrenchment notices.

But Mbava said that with Parliament being the FFC’s main stakeholder, it only made sense for the commission to be headquartered in Cape Town, and not to duplicate resources.

The Midrand office cost the commission in excess of R5 million a year. She denied any retrenchments.

The concerned staff group are asking National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to intervene by conducting an investigation into their claims, and for the board to be called to Parliament to respond.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, confirmed the complaint was receiving the Speaker’s attention.

He said no decision had yet been taken on how to handle the matter.