Equal Education cautious over DBE's new deadline to eradicate pit latrines

The Department of Basic Education announced the extension of its deadline set to eradicate pit latrines to 2025.

JOHANNESBURG - Activist groups said that they would remain cautious and continue to monitor pit latrines around the country, following the extension of the deadline to eradicate them.

The department missed last month’s deadline to eradicate the bucket system in schools last month.

The deadline comes too late for four-year-old Langalam Viki, who was found dead in a pit toilet at a school in the Eastern Cape recently.

Activist group Equal Education said that the department had missed several deadlines, which made them cautious of whether this one would be met.

Equal Education spokesperson, Itumeleng Motlhabane: "That shows you clearly that the progress with making sure that sanitation is provided in our school has been frustratingly slow, and the department has not put the necessary urgency. So, we want the commitment to not just be a commitment but to be accompanied by the right monitoring tools."