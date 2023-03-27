Eastern Cape floods: over 500 residents displaced in St Johns

Some of the flood victims were accommodated at a local youth centre temporarily while the OR Tambo District Municipality committed to helping victims recover their belongings.

EAST LONDON - Over 500 community members were displaced due to the Port St Johns floods in Eastern Cape.

The OR Tambo District Municipality said that some flood victims were temporarily accommodated at a local youth centre in the area.

Most of their houses were flooded during heavy downpours on Thursday.

The municipality's Zimkhitha Macingwane said that residents would be assisted with recovering important belongings such as IDs.

“More than 500 people are there, including young children and school-going children. The Department of Social Development has committed that they are going to assist where necessary, especially with those who lost their documents and their uniform.”