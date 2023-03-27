DA: Nothing sinister about Ngwenya's resignation from party

Gwen Ngwenya said she has landed a new job to lead Airbnb's policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that there was nothing sinister about the resignation of its head of policy Gwen Ngwenya.

Ngwenya confirmed her resignation for a second time on Sunday, announcing plans to take on a new job in corporate.

READ: DA's policy head Gwen Ngwenya won't take up seat in Parliament

This opens up a new vacancy in the opposition party as it gears up for its elective congress at the weekend.

The DA will elect new leadership, including the federal leader and federal chairperson.

Ngwenya said that she had landed a new job to lead Airbnb's policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa.

Ngwenya, who first stepped down from the position in 2019, returned to the party later that same year.

At the time, she blamed the decision on a lack of support from the party's top structures as well as a limited budget to do her work.

Ngwenya said that she resigned this time on a good note, while the DA continues to face questions about the future of some black leaders in the party after several prominent resignations recently.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi confirmed that there was no bad blood between Ngwenya and the DA.

"There's nothing weird about any professional resigning to peruse what seems like a lucrative job offer."

With a few days to go until the highly anticipated federal congress, Malatsi said that the party's focus was on electing new, capable leaders.