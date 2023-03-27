DA-led coalition in Tshwane weighs up legal action against Speaker Ndzwanana

Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned Monday’s special council sitting, which was convened by the city manager, Johann Mettler, to vote on a motion of no confidence against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane is now contemplating heading to the courts to take action against council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana for unlawfully adjourning a council meeting to remove him.

Ndzwanana adjourned Monday’s special council sitting, which was convened by the city manager, Johann Mettler, to vote on a motion of no confidence against him.

Mettler said that he convened the meeting under a provision in the Municipal Structures Act, which empowers the city manager to convene council meetings provided there was a petition signed by a majority of councillors calling for it.

However, Ndzwanana adjourned Monday’s meeting, saying that 10 of the signatures on the petition did not match the ones the municipality had on record.

Councillors from the DA-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane denied that there were forged signatures in their petition.

DA councillor Kwena Moloto said that all 108 councillors in the coalition personally signed the petition.

He said that Speaker Ndzwanana should never have presided over Monday’s meeting, since it was called by the city manager.

"We are starting to see a pattern of unlawfulness from the Speaker. The reality is that a majority of councillors called for a motion of no confidence to serve today and we are being held hostage by a minority of councillors."

Kwena Moloto, DA Tshwane Councillor, says all signatures from their petition are legitimate.



Moloto says the Tshwane council is being held hostage by a minority faction (ANC, EFF coalition).



He says the DA-led multiparty coalition is considering their legal options. TCG pic.twitter.com/WvHFfJF2ek ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2023

Micheal Beaumont, ActionSA National Chairperson, says what happened today’s events in the Tshwane council were “a subversion of democracy”.



Beaumont says tomorrow’s mayoral election will be chaired by an illegitimate speaker.



He says coalition is considering legal action. TCG pic.twitter.com/urOmCfeDDQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 27, 2023

Moloto said that the coalition was engaging their legal team to see what their options were.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane welcomed the decision by Speaker Ndzwanana to adjourn Monday’s meeting, saying that it was unlawfully convened.

ANC Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, said that the city manager should never have called a council meeting in the first place as that was the mandate of the Speaker.

"The meeting was supposed to be convened by the Speaker because we have elected the Speaker and if there's evidence that the Speaker is failing to convene the meeting that's when the DA-led coalition can petition the Speaker but you can't just go direct to the city manager as if the city manager is elected to chair meetings."

EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, said that the city manager could only convene a council sitting if there was sufficient evidence that the Speaker was refusing to.

"We have people here in Tshwane who are holding a gun to the head of the Speaker, they don't want to give him a chance. They sent him an email for a petition in two hours, they just want things to happen. To organise a council is not to organise a chillers the way you just go to a bottle store and buy drinks and chill. You have to have logistics."