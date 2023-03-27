CoJ to spend millions on water infrastructure to deal with system failures

Rand Water's system failures have in recent days left households, businesses, hospitals and schools without water in many parts of the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has committed to spending R402 million towards water infrastructure to ensure that taps don't run dry in the city.

Rand Water's system failures have in recent days left households, businesses, hospitals and schools without water in many parts of the metro.

Environment and infrastructure services MMC Jack Sekwaila briefed the media on Sunday on measures put in place to deal with the water problem.

Sekwaila said that the money would be spent on constructing a new water reservoir in the next two years.

"A contractor was appointed in December 2022. Work will commence in May 2023 for 18 months at a cost of R292 million. New connection from Rand Water to supplement supply for Crosby reservoir. The project will commence in July 2023 for the duration of 14 months and will cost R80 million."