Breakdowns at power stations sees Eskom ramp power cuts up to stage 3

Power utility, Eskom, said that breakdowns at power stations had increased to more than 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

CAPE TOWN - Stage three load shedding has been implemented on Monday afternoon.

Acting spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said that three generation units were returned to service at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations over the weekend.

"The delays in returning units to service at Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations continue. We thank all South Africans for continuing to use electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system."

Stage two load shedding is set to kick in at 5am on Tuesday morning.