ANC, EFF object to no-confidence motion against Tshwane Speaker Ndzwanana

The Tshwane council is sitting for a special meeting on Monday which was called by the city manager, Johann Mettler.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have objected to Monday’s motion of no confidence vote in Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

Mettler said that he convened the meeting under a provision in the Municipal Structures Act, which empowers the city manager to convene a meeting in the event that a majority of councillors sign a petition calling for it.

Less than two weeks after being elected as Tshwane council Speaker, Ndzwanana, is already facing a motion of no confidence vote in him.

The motion was brought through a petition which was signed by all 108 councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition, which holds a majority of seats in council.

The EFF and the ANC in Tshwane have questioned whether Mettler had the authority to call Monday’s meeting.

EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu: "We are of the view that the meeting is unlawful and we will state our case in the council but the point is that the city manager can't sit in that chair, that is the chair of the Speaker, who is duly elected."

Voting for Monday’s motion will be held in open council and not through a secret ballot.