Thabo Bester prison escape: DSC needs to launch internal investigation - analyst

Legal analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala said it's possible Bester could've colluded with prison wardens or other officials to escape prison.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal expert, Mpumelelo Zikalala said the Department of Correctional Services needs to launch an internal investigation into how Thabo Bester managed to escape from prison.

On Saturday, the department announced that Bester escaped from the Mangaung Prison in May last year, on the same day he was declared dead.

The department announced Bester's supposed death when charred remains were found after his prison cell caught fire.

Correctional Services has since revealed that after DNA testing, it is not the so-called Facebook rapist’s body that was recovered, instead Bester is at large.

Zikalala said prison wardens and other law enforcement officials could have worked with Bester to plan his escape.

“If you look at the Correctional Services Act, for sure there would be a contravention that could take place and definitely they should be held accountable. That’s why I was saying the level of investigation has got to be multi-fold. Internally, what happened? Who ought to have done what and who failed and what is it they should have done? Let’s punish those individuals first.”

Meanwhile, Free State police said a team has been assigned to probe Bester's escape.

“Kindly take note that the investigation in the matter has reached a very critical stage. Therefore, it won’t be in the interest of justice and investigation in this matter to comment now as advised by the team," said Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

"It is safe to indicate that the team is already aware of all information making rounds in the public domain,” Makhele added.