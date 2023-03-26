Port St Johns community appeals for help following devastating floods

At least three people have been reported missing following the floods that have left people destitute and destroyed critical infrastructure in the coastal town.

DURBAN - Community members in Port St Johns, in the Eastern Cape, are appealing for help following devastating floods which ravaged the coastal town on Thursday.

At least three people have been reported missing, while the heavy rains and mudslides have washed away roads and critical infrastructure such as water and sanitation treatment plans in the area.

Some community members said they lost everything as floodwater invaded their houses.



Even though the heavy rains have since subsided, the aftermath of the flood remains.

The roads of the coastal town have been washed away, while community members scour through their belongings that are covered in mud to see what can be salvaged.

Some have moved their mattresses and furniture outside to dry after being drenched in water, while some sit with home appliances that have been completely destroyed.

Eyewitness News is following up on the flooding incidents which hit the area of Port St John’s, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday this week. Though the rain has stopped for 2 days now, community members are still left destitute. @_NMabaso #PSJfloods pic.twitter.com/yTlCw3GvIx ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2023

“We aren’t feeling well at all with sleeping in this place, especially with my health condition. But I thought since my daughter stays here I should come and hide my head. It is not nice, our children are between life and death," said an emotional Nonikile Mlomo as she tried to clean the room her daughter rents in the CBD.

Speaking to Eyewitness News she said what hurts her most is that this is the third time her daughter has been affected by flooding.

“This is not the first time we see floods here, this is the third place my child has had to stay in. We would have to run elsewhere because of floods. Government must help build houses."

She has appealed to the government to assist them with rebuilding this time around.