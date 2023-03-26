Load shedding hampering efforts to attract tourists to Mother City

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said load shedding has affected the tourism business significantly as unpredictable power cuts make it hard for businesses to provide consistent services.

CAPE TOWN - Load shedding is negatively affecting the experiences of tourists in the Mother City, Cape Town Tourism said.

"The impact of load shedding in tourism businesses has been significant. Unpredictable power cuts can lead to difficulty in providing consistent services which in turn affects the overall tourist experience," said Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.

"Furthermore, businesses that rely on electricity for their co-function such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions are faced with operational challenges."

Duminy met with the City of Cape Town last week to address the load shedding challenge in the sector.

The city announced that proactive steps to mitigate the effects of power outages have been instituted.

It said a 500-megawatt tender would be put out in the open market on 29 March for independent power producers to sell electricity to the city.

However, Duminy said while they wait, load shedding is standing in the way of attracting tourists to the city.