Joburg and Rand Water's 'back and forth' not helping supply crisis, says Amad

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, mayor Thapelo Amad pointed to the vandalism of Rand Water’s pumping systems as severely affecting the metro’s ability to supply water to residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has blamed Rand Water for the recent water outages in several areas across the metro.

In the past two weeks, some areas in the metro were subjected to low water pressure, while some had no supply at all.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday, mayor Thapelo Amad said the vandalism of Rand Water’s pumping systems was severely affecting the metro’s ability to supply water to residents.

He said to address this, the city will set up measures to ensure residents are not affected by system failures from Rand Water.

“What is most concerning in this moment of crisis for our city is the back and forth between Johannesburg Water and Rand Water leaving residents bewildered as to who is responsible for the problem. This is eroding the credibility of the communication to affected communities.”

He says in the interim, the city will continue to supply water tankers to affected areas.

“I have spent the past week ensuring relief measures are being provided to communities. And as I have inspected reservoirs, met with officials, I made sure that tankers are on the ground and help members of the community fill their buckets and carry home.”

Amad also said the city would be looking to bring in independent power producers (IPPs) to mitigate the effects of load shedding on the supply of water to residents.

This measure was initially introduced by the city’s former Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition which was removed from office earlier this year.

Power cuts affect the water supply.

Amad said the city has been looking for a permanent solution to the water crisis.

“We are working on the solution to be independent from Rand Water and us being independent will give us an expression to serve our residents in an effective way.”