'It's hurting': Muddy first year wedding anniversary for Port St Johns couple

At least three people have been reported missing since last week's heavy rains that left a trail of destruction in the coastal town.

PORT ST JOHNS - A teacher from flood-stricken Port St Johns was meant to be celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Instead, she spent the day sweeping up the mess caused by the recent flash floods.

Lundikazi Sibokoza lost almost everything during the Thursday deluge.

When Eyewitness News arrived in the area, Sibokoza and her mother were using buckets to get rid of the water, and cleaning their muddy furniture.

Sibokoza said she even forgot that it was one year ago on Sunday that she uttered the words "I do".



"It is been only a year. It is my first year anniversary and it’s hurting. I even forgot that it is my anniversary today [Sunday] because of this thing."

She told EWN that her place was actually flooded twice this time around.

"After coming back from work, we managed to clean up this place and while we were sleeping, flooding hit again. Our beds and everything was floating."

The only items Sibokoza managed to save was her documents.

Sibokoza is just one of many residents whose homes were flooded following heavy rains on Thursday.

At least three people were reported missing, while rains and mudslides have washed away homes, roads and critical infrastructure.