Eskom ramps up load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - After another 11 hours free of load shedding on Sunday, power cuts returned at 4PM.

In a statement, Eskom said stage 1 power cuts would be in effect until 5am on Monday morning.

Stage 2 power cuts would then come into effect, and by Monday evening stage 3 electricity outages would be rolled out.

If the state of the system remains as is, the country will seesaw between stage 1 and 2 load shedding from Tuesday.

Eskom said three generating units at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations were returned to service. At the same time, three units each at Kendal, Kriel and Majuba were taken offline for repairs.

There were delays in returning other units to service.