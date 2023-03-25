Water tankers dispatched in City of Ekurhuleni amid shortage issues

The city said areas such as the Benoni CBD, Northmead, Brentwood Park, and Rynfield have had no water as a result of challenges with Rand Water's infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said it is working swiftly to restore water in Benoni and surrounding areas as many residents across the province experience water shortages.

The city announced on Friday that areas such as the Benoni CBD, Northmead, Brentwood Park, and Rynfield have no water as a result of challenges with Rand Water's infrastructure.

At the same time, some hospitals are starting to feel the impact of the water shortages, as the Heidelberg Hospital has suspended some of its operations.

As the water challenges mount in some parts of Gauteng, the City of Ekurhuleni has assured its residents that it will restore water to the affected residents as soon as possible.

Benoni residents are the latest to be affected by water outages, in addition to areas in Johannesburg such as Honeydew, Fourways, Lonehill, and Northgate - that have had no water for at least five days.

There has not been any communication from Rand Water as to when these issues will be resolved.

The City of Ekurhuleni said residents can get water from tankers that have been dotted around the city as it continues to battle water supply issues in the area and surrounds.

These include Farrarmere Primary, Wordsworth High School, Shanan Christian School, and Northmead Square.