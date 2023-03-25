Ramokgopa urges SAns to support govt efforts by cutting back on energy use

The Minister of Electricity said that there should be a balance between sufficient power supply and the efficient use of energy.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said there should be a balance between sufficient power supply and the efficient use of energy.

Ramokgopa on Friday extended his power station site visits to the Western Cape.

Ramokgopa was briefed by management teams at the Ankerlig and Koeberg Nuclear Power Stations.

The Minister emphasised his commitment to help end load shedding.

The new Electricity Minister, however, pointed out that as government is focused on addressing power generation inefficiencies, South Africans should help by cutting back on their energy use.

“It’s a message that will be communicated to the general public… just to have an appreciation that we can contribute towards the resolution of this challenge going into the future.”

On Saturday, Ramokgopa is expected to visit the hydroelectric Palmiet Power Station outside Grabouw in the Western Cape.