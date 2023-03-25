DA welcomes de Lille's directive to scrap Tottenham Hotspur deal

De Lille on Friday pointed out that the terms of the deal do not comply with SA Tourism’s procurement processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the decision by newly appointed Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille to scrap the R900 million sponsorship deal with English football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

De Lille on Friday pointed out that the terms of the deal do not comply with SA Tourism’s procurement processes.

She said that she ordered SA Tourism to cancel the controversial deal, citing that certain procedures were not followed, and it was not adequately budgeted for.

Earlier in 2023, the Daily Maverick reported that the Department of Tourism considered spending close to a billion rand on a sponsorship deal with the English football club in a bid to boost South Africa’s tourism sector.

DA Member of Parliament (MP) Manny de Freitas said De Lille’s decision proved the deal was unlawful, something that was declared by several legal experts as well.

He said he would continue to call for relevant stakeholders to be held to account.

“At the next portfolio committee meeting, I will be asking that the investigation continue, anyway, as to how this proposal for Tottenham Hotspur could have taken place in the first place.”

The DA urged De Lille to redirect the funds set aside for the sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

De Freitas said that the R900 million could be used to refurbish tourist attractions.

“We caution the minister to ensure that this money is re-directed to infrastructure and to ensure that tourism sites are maintained and built up. In so doing, it will attract new and additional tourism that we so need.”