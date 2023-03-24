World TB Day: Mashatile to launch 5th national strategic plan for TB and HIV

TB remains one of the world's leading causes of ill health and death.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashitile will mark World TB [Tuberculosis] Day in South Africa with the launch of the fifth national strategic plan for HIV and TB.

TB remains one of the leading causes of death and ill health and the 2023 theme for World Day is: "Yes! You and I Can End TB".

Mashatile will on Friday be accompanied by members of the health department at the Tlhabane Stadium in Rustenburg to launch the plan.

He will then be visiting surrounding areas in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

The plan will focus on HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections patients completing their treatment plans and increasing early diagnosis.

The health department's Foster Mohale explained the national strategic plan: “Some people don't complete their life-saving TB treatment because of the stigma or lack of support from their loved ones... let's care for our loved ones and support their TB recovery journey. Yes, indeed, we can end TB if we go for regular TB screening and testing if we know that TB is a curable disease, not a death sentence.”

According to the World Health Organization, TB is caused by bacteria that most often affect the lungs. Tuberculosis is curable and preventable.

