WC DA set to suspend Malusi Booi from all party activities

The former Cape Town Mayco member for Human Settlements was fired by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday amid allegations of fraud and corruption within his department.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said that it intends on suspending Malusi Booi from all party political activities.

The former Cape Town Mayco member for Human Settlements was fired by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday.

The decision follows Booi's suspension last week, amid allegations of fraud and corruption within his department.

DA Western Cape leader, Tertuis Simmers, said that the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) met on Thursday night to discuss Booi's fate within the party.

"Councillor Booi did receive a letter informing him of the PEC's intention to suspend him from all political party activities."

Simmers said that Booi had 24 hours to tell the party why he shouldn't be prevented from participating in party political activities.

"Like we've seen with other public representatives in the Western Cape, some of them actually do indicate their willingness to actually step back from all party political activities until such time their matters have been concluded."

However, Simmers said that even if Booi was suspended, he would continue being a DA councillor.