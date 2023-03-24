Some Makro stores beef up security as Saccawu marches over salary dispute

The union has been demanding a 12% salary increase across the board, which equates to R900 but the company said that it had not budgeted for this.

JOHANNESBURG - Armed security guards are on standby outside some Makro stores as the first day of the Saccawu march takes off on Friday.

Union members are embarking on a 10-day nationwide strike outside Makro outlets over long-running salary disputes.

Union members said that their salaries did not cover the rising cost of living.

Security guards are lined up outside the Makro branch in Woodmead in case the protest gets out of hand.

The Massmart-owned retailer has reached a stalemate with the union over the salary dispute, and union members said that they continued to feel unheard.

Some Makro staff who were in the store on Friday said that they did not want to talk about this strike after almost 400 workers were dismissed for participating in the last one.

The protests are expected to continue for the next 10 days.