SA Tourism unable to reveal costs linked to Tottenham Hotspur deal

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that she had not received a breakdown of how much had been spent so far on the failed deal.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism is not able to reveal how much it has already spent on consultation fees and travel costs linked to the controversial Tottenham Hotspur deal.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said she's received legal advice that the proposed three-year sponsorship deal worth R900 million was not budgeted and would have resulted in irregular expenditure.

Earlier this year, the Daily Maverick reported that SA Tourism was considering a sponsorship deal with the English football club that would cost over R900 million over three years.

De Lille addressed the media at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

Prior to the details of the sponsorship deal leaking to the media, a lot of work and resources had taken place behind the scenes for it to materialise.

READ: Tottenham sponsorship deal was unlawful, invalid legal team tells De Lille

This includes a group of the organisation's board members travelling to London for five days to discuss the deal with representatives from the English football club.

However, De Lille said she has not received a breakdown of how much has been spent so far on the failed deal.

"It's the fiduciary duties of the board, they have not consulted with me and that is why I am saying my advice to the board is to stop this transaction," she said.

De Lille said she has written to the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to enquire if his office has approved any transactions regarding the deal.