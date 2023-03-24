Ramokgopa reiterates govt's goal to eradicate power cuts

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Friday extended his visits to Eskom power stations by meeting with the executives of the Ankerlig and Koeberg power stations in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reiterated government’s goal to reduce the intensity of load shedding and to ultimately eradicate it.

Minister Ramokgopa said that he’d been meeting with the executives at various power stations for an update on their plans to improve electricity generation.

"We did make a commitment to the South African public that we’re going to visit these power stations and once I’ve completed this exercise I’ll be in a position to communicate where we are and what those timelines are."

Ramokgopa said that they expected unit 1 at the Koeberg nuclear power station to come back online by July this year.

"We are likely going to miss the target of 23 July to get the additional 920 megawatts. To put it into context it is one stage of load shedding so that was going to help us to bring it down, but unfortunately, that is not the case, so we need to place greater effort on those 13 power stations, to improve their energy availability factor."

Minister Ramokgopa highlights that the Ankerlig Power Station that he visited earlier today is mainly a “peaking station”…stations that come on stream when there is peak demand in the morning and evening. pic.twitter.com/tFSRLuAYR9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2023

Ramokgopa earlier this week visited the Kusile power station, which has an energy availability factor of 19%.

This is the amount of energy the plant can produce over a specific time period, compared to the actual amount of energy produced during that time.