PSC needs a 'comprehensive report' so as to assess impact of recent wage strikes

Over the past few months, some public servants abandoned their posts over wage issues; the most recent being the Nehawu-led strike that government claims caused the loss of at least four lives.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service Commission (PSC) said it is yet to assess the impact of the recent strikes on service delivery.

Some public servants abandoned their posts several times over the past few months over a longstanding wage dispute with government.

The latest strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in March saw workers block access to some healthcare facilities across the country.

The Department of Health claimed the strike caused at least four deaths, but the union denied being at fault.

"If those media reports are (anything) to go by, indeed it is a cause for concern,” said the PSC’s Anele Gxoyiya, speaking at the release of the commission's quarterly report in Tshwane on Thursday.

“There were reports that some people lost their lives in the process, but as the Public Service Commission we need to sit back and get a comprehensive report in terms of what happened and sit down and engage with the department as well as with the union."