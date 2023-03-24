PSC: Law enforcement officials account for over 60% of suspended public workers

In a report released on Thursday, the commission revealed that out of 167 precautionary suspensions issued during the 2021/22 financial year, 51 were from Correctional Services, while 56 were from the SAPS.

PRETORIA - The Public Service Commission (PSC) said officials at law enforcement agencies account for more than 60% of precautionary suspensions in the public service.

Out of 167 precautionary suspensions reported during the 2021/22 financial year, 51 officials were from the Department of Correctional Services, while 56 others were from the South African Police Service (Saps).

The officials, whose suspension includes full pay, are in hot water for a range of transgressions, including accusations of fraud, corruption, and abusing state resources.

The commission detailed the staggering figures at the release of its latest report in Tshwane on Thursday.

The PSC said that close to R26 million was paid to government employees who were on precautionary suspension during the recorded financial year.

A third of that total was used to pay salaries of Correctional Service officials, amid ongoing investigations into their conduct.

This includes money paid to an official who was suspended for almost three years.

Almost R1.5 million in salaries was paid to suspended police officials during the same year.

PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya said he was worried about the slow turnaround time in resolving these cases.

"In an ideal case, a case has to be finalised within 60 days."

Gxoyiya called on government to put measures in place to reduce the cost of suspensions on taxpayers.

"Looking at the above statistics, there is definitely a need to beef up Human Resources in government departments."

The commission said it planned to submit some its recommendations to the Department of Public Service and Administration.