Opposition parties accuse CT DA of racism in handling of Malusi Booi matter

The EFF said the DA must deal with fraud-accused councillor, Nora Grose, the same way it's dealing with Booi.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in Cape Town have accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of racism in the manner in which it's dealing with black councillors.

This follows Malusi Booi's removal as Mayco member for human settlements.

The DA also intends to suspend him from all political party activities, amid allegations of fraud and corruption within his department.

However, Booi has not been charged with any crime, unlike fellow Cape Town councillor Nora Grose.

Grose is out on bail after her arrest on fraud and money laundering charges last year.

She is accused of diverting COVID-19 food relief funds for personal use.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s chief whip in the city council, Banzi Dambuza, said the DA must deal with Grose the same way it was dealing with Booi.

“It tells you that when you're white you must be protected. When you're black you must be removed."

Cape Coloured Congress councillor, Fadiel Adams, echoed the EFF’s sentiments.

"This man has not yet been charged but he's been fired. Nora Grose has seen her charges but her legal fees are paid by the city. So, something is wrong here."

However, Western Cape DA leader, Tertuis Simmers, dismissed claims that the party was protecting white councillors.