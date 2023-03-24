No arrests yet following the shooting of 10 people in KZN this week

Ten people have died in five separate shootings in the province this week alone.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police say arrests are yet to be made in the multiple deadly shootings that have taken place this week.

Although the motives for the attacks have not yet been established, it's believed most are linked to taxi violence.

On Tuesday, five people, including a 9-year-old girl, were killed in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park and in the Berea area of Durban.

Five more people were shot and killed and three were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Tongaat, on the North Coast on Thursday afternoon.

Police say investigations are continuing.