Municipal employees are soft targets for hackers, says CSIR cybersecurity expert

Forensic investigations have uncovered trends in how hackers mine data on social media to gain access to digital infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal employees are soft targets for hackers, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) cybersecurity expert, Muyowa Mutemwa.

Mutemwa made the comments during a digital forum by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in Sandton on Friday.

The forum hopes to strengthen the digital infrastructure at local municipalities following cyber attacks, as well as security breaches at state-owned company Transnet, and some government departments.

The most recent breach in Cape Town's cybersecurity systems last year saw the city scrambling to gain control of its databases after hackers locked city officials out.

No data was stolen and the incident was classified as a phishing attempt.

The City of Joburg has also seen some security breaches, including the 2019 attack where hackers are believed to have demanded a ransom in the form of Bitcoin.

Mutemwa said forensic investigations had uncovered some trends in how hackers mined data on social media to gain access to digital infrastructure.

"Because we are nice people, we go on LinkedIn and say 'my name is Muyowa, I'm a database administrator at this municipality'. You list the database; you list the tasks and immediately I can see this is my target and this is a victim I can work with," he said.

Mutemwa admitted that tracking hackers could be tedious, adding that it would help to tighten digital infrastructure to prevent an impact on service delivery.