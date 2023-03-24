Motorists urged to exercise caution in EC's OR Tambo district amid heavy rains

Disaster risk teams have been dispatched to assist affected residents.

CAPE TOWN - The OR Tambo District Municipality said a number of roads, houses, and shops have been flooded as heavy rains continue in the area.

Disaster & Risk Management team dispatched to PSJ Following heavy rains.#PSJheavyrains pic.twitter.com/F9phQbWw53 ' O. R Tambo District Municipality (@ortambodm) March 23, 2023

A handful of people were given shelter at the Port St Johns Youth Centre and were provided with blankets and mattresses.

Officials have also urged motorists to drive carefully following rockfalls along parts of the R61 route between Mthatha and Port St Johns.