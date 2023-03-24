Mashatile: Measures in place to fast-track TB recovery plan

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the treatment of the disease was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it important to ramp up the campaigns.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Paul Mashatile said measures have been put in place to fast-track the implementation of the tuberculosis (TB) recovery plan in order to eradicate the disease by 2030.

He was speaking at an event held in Rustenburg on Friday to commemorate World TB Day.

He said the treatment of the disease was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it important to ramp up the campaigns.

Mashatile added that the North West province was one of the areas that faced a high number of unregulated settlements that exposed the residents to diseases such as TB.

"We have already started finding undiagnosed people with TB through interventions that scale up community screening, introducing targeted universal TB testing and the use of other technologies," Mashatile said.