Joburg hawkers hope to be included in probe of fresh produce prices

JOHANNESBURG - Street vendors in the City of Joburg are calling on the Competition Commission to not exclude them in their probe into market conditions of the fresh produce supply chain in the country.

The inquiry is examining suppliers, farmers and retailers involved in the production and sale of five fruits and six vegetables.

The hawkers insist they should not be left out of the process as they bear the brunt of unstable and irregular prices in the sector.

Dozens of handcarts and boxes of produce line the market street, where the buzz of trucks and taxis mixes with the sound of heated negotiations between struggling shoppers and squeezed merchants.

"These prices here change all the time because sometimes a box of apples you find somewhere for about R240-R260," one hawker said.

Another hawker, whose stall consists of overripe bananas and bruised fruit, said that prices at the fresh produce market were out of control.

"Apple is better, but banana is too expensive. I spend about R5,000 and I manage to stock because every week I’m going to market."

With prices fluctuating by the day and many vendors unable to explain why, hawkers are hoping that the commission’s inquiry can provide a better understanding of the agricultural value chain.

The commission will soon confirm dates and venues for public hearings over the next 18 months.