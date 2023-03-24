Heidelberg Hospital suspends some of its services due to water shortages

JOHANNESBURG - Water outages affecting parts of Gauteng are now affecting health services.

Some services at the Heidelberg Hospital have been temporarily suspended due to water outages in the area.

The Lesedi Local Municipality has also been adversely affected after RandWater warned that due to vandalism of its systems and a pump failure, reservoir levels around the province were critically low.

The Department of Health said that the health facility had been experiencing supply issues for five days now.

Spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba said that only emergency cases would be attended to during this period.

"Non-emergency services such as the outpatient department, operations at Sizanempilo Clinic and elective surgeries have been temporarily suspended. Only emergency cases will be attended to during this period," he said.