Convicted data fraudster Phungula a no-show for sentencing

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being in police custody, convicted fraudster, Karabo Phungula, managed to avoid his day in court.

On Friday, the 37-year-old was set to attend his sentencing proceedings in the Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

But he did not show.

Phungula was convicted of fraud and contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act last year for stealing the personal information of over 23 million South Africans and 700,000 companies from the accredited credit bureau, Experian.

Last week, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi revoked his bail after he missed three court appearances.

When making the decision, Nemavhidi said that it was to ensure that Phungula could not avoid sentencing.

But it seems that even keeping him behind bars was not enough to guarantee that he had his day in court.

On Friday, the court heard from Phungula's Legal Aid representative, Danie du Plooi, that he received a call from Phungula’s father, who told him that the prison truck somehow left him behind at the Johannesburg Prison.

The presiding magistrate told the State to see if there was a way for Phungula to be brought to court, adding that sentencing must proceed on the same day.