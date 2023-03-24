Eskom de-escalates power cuts for weekend

Eskom said that load shedding would remain at stage two until 5am on Saturday morning, thereafter it would be reduced to stage one until 4pm in the afternoon.

Rolling blackouts will then be suspended on Sunday morning, until 4pm in the afternoon.

The utility said that three generating units had been returned to service in the past 24 hours, which allowed for the de-escalation of load shedding.

Eskom spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu: "On Sunday, stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 4pm on Monday afternoon. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur."