Energy experts insist govt should focus on long-term energy security

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to visit the Ankerlig and Koeberg Nuclear Power stations on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Some energy experts have stressed that the government should also be focused on a more long-term plan to ensure energy security for the country.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa extended his eight-day visit to Eskom power plants to the Western Cape.

Ramokgopa reiterated that the State was on the right track and remained committed to ending load shedding.

The minister is on Friday set to visit the Ankerlig and Koeberg Nuclear Power stations.

[Watch] Intensive work is underway to implement the plan, which aims to, firstly, improve the performance of Eskom power stations, and, secondly, to bring new generating capacity onto the system as quickly as possible. #electricity #loadshedding https://t.co/fOIyBlJTio pic.twitter.com/bPMAjLuuRh ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 23, 2023

Ramokgopa is on a drive to zoom in on challenges hindering the optimal functioning of Eskom’s power plants.

Managing director at energy advisory company Rubik, Ruse Muleshe, said the sight visits were important for the minister to understand what the issues at these facilities were.

“It's important for government as we are looking at currently the load shedding issues, to have a longer-term outlook as well so that in the future we don’t continue to experience this problem because right now, we're very much short-term focused."

The founding president of African Women in Energy and Power, Bertha Dlamini, agreed that it's important for the minister to understand the issues crippling performance in Eskom’s energy generation capacity.

"When he introduces interventions after his site visits, he will receive soft landing for either external experts that he wants to bring in or any other intervention that seeks to co-create solutions with staff and management."

Dlamini highlighted that the government was clear that load shedding would be a reality at least for the next five years, but that the frequency and severity of it would be reduced.