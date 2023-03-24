Ekurhuleni to hold Rand Water accountable for water supply interruptions

The City of Ekurhuleni said that some areas in Benoni were left without water as a result of Rand Water's persistent infrastructure repairs and power supply challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni said that some areas in Benoni were left without water as a result of Rand Water's persistent infrastructure repairs and power supply challenges.

The area is among many across the province that experienced outages this week.

Hospitals have also been affected, with the Heidelberg Hospital only open for emergencies.

But the City of Ekurhuleni has assured residents that Rand Water would be held accountable for the lack of bulk water supply as a result of infrastructure repairs and load shedding.

The metro said that it was working to resolve the issue, with affected areas including Northmead, Benoni CBD, Brentwood Park and Rynfield.

At the same time, the Gauteng Department of Health said that despite water tankers being dispatched to Heidelberg Hospital, the water was not sufficient to meet the needs of the whole facility.

Meanwhile, areas such as Honeydew, Fourways, Lonehill, and Northgate have also been hit with water supply challenges.

There has not been any indication from Joburg Water or Rand Water on when water will be restored.