EFF refuses to pay over R200k to CoCT for removal of national shutdown posters

The City of Cape deputy mayor said they have had to remove more than 400 posters across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are embroiled in a fight over the red beret's national shutdown posters.

The city says the party did not have its permission to put up posters for Monday’s shutdown.

However, the EFF says the city is lying.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said the EFF owes the city more than R200,000 for the removal of more than 400 posters across the metro.

Andrews added that the figure could rise should the EFF fail to remove the remaining posters.

"To date, the city has removed 400 posters in Cape Town and the charge for the removal is R514 per poster, for which the EFF will be liable."

However, EFF chief whip in the city council Mzubanzi Dambuza accused the Democratic Alliance-led municipality of trying to frustrate the party.

"The same conduct that they are doing with the posters is the same conduct that they utilised with the court case to interdict the EFF from having a national shutdown."

Dambuza said they won't be paying for anything.