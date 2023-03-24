EFF joins calls for establishment of committee to oversee Presidency

EFF leader, Julius Malema said ministerial offices under the Presidency umbrella, like the Minister for Electricity, are operating without the checks and balances of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has joined calls for the establishment of a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee to oversee the affairs of the Presidency.

The Presidency remains one of the biggest government portfolios which does not have a formal oversight committee that examines its budgets, work, and other dealings.

Since the revelations of the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, opposition parties in the National Assembly have been calling for a multiparty oversight committee on the Presidency.

On Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament used their majority in the assembly to vote against a motion of establishing an ad-hoc committee to probe the Phala Phala scandal.

"So many departments get put under one office which has got no oversight committee on it, and the President is not prepared to budge on the oversight, which confirms that thing he was saying that he is the most transparent President who is available to take accountability... has never allowed Parliament to hold him accountable."