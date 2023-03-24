African healers call for help after discriminated pupil dies by suicide

This follows after learners from a Khayelitsha high school were forced to leave the premises for wearing traditional beads.

CAPE TOWN - The Traditional Healers Organisation (THO) said on Friday the discrimination of traditional healing students attending mainstream schools had become a major issue.

In a recent incident, a number of learners from a Khayelitsha high school were forced to leave, apparently for wearing traditional beads. The beads were associated with a process to become a traditional healer.

The organisation's Masechaba Sedibana: "This is a very very big issue. In the Eastern Cape, we had a student who actually committed suicide because of discrimination she received from school. It is very saddening that our people do not still understand spirituality and the calling and cannot accept that everyone has a right to practice their belief."

Sedibana said that the organisation was trying to educate trainers and senior mentors, called ugobela, to help create an understanding among schooling communities.

"In other religions, it's not so bad but when coming to African traditional healing, I think it's really bad, as many Christians see it or view it as 'evil' practices as well."

Sedibana said that they were in discussions with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities to create a policy around uniforms that would suit both the school and African spiritual training centres.

Schools, through their governing bodies, determine the code of conduct which includes dress policies.

Sedibana explained that it was not always easy to delay training until after schooling was completed as a response depended on a person's ancestral calling.

"There are callings whereby we can actually have a ceremony for you where we can actually plead with the ancestors that can they actually wait a little bit but with others, it gets very intense and other spirits or ancestors have got a difficult, or should I say, stubborn calling and that they want your calling to be done immediately."